Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: FRHC) was 57.85 for the day, up 0.75% from the previous closing price of $57.42. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 45580 shares were traded. FRHC reached its highest trading level at $58.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $57.09.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FRHC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 28 when CHERDABAYEV BORIS sold 6,074 shares for $62.51 per share. The transaction valued at 379,686 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Freedom’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.76, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FRHC has reached a high of $72.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 47.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 57.10.

Shares Statistics:

FRHC traded an average of 123.08K shares per day over the past three months and 143.31k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 59.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.94M. Insiders hold about 71.56% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.20% stake in the company. Shares short for FRHC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 744.92k with a Short Ratio of 5.33, compared to 841.54k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.25% and a Short% of Float of 4.40%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.85 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.85 and a low estimate of $0.85, while EPS last year was $0.87. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.1, with high estimates of $1.1 and low estimates of $1.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.35 and $4.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.35. EPS for the following year is $4.5, with 1 analysts recommending between $4.5 and $4.5.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $136.55M to a low estimate of $136.55M. As of the current estimate, Freedom Holding Corp.’s year-ago sales were $124.14M, an estimated increase of 10.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FRHC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $643.94M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $643.94M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $643.94M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $521.12M, up 23.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $650.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $650.4M and the low estimate is $650.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.