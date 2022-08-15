GBOX (GreenBox POS): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) closed at 1.08 in the last session, down -0.92% from day before closing price of $1.09. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 468668 shares were traded. GBOX reached its highest trading level at $1.1743 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0500.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GBOX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 17 when Wei Min bought 3,473 shares for $1.03 per share. The transaction valued at 3,574 led to the insider holds 13,973 shares of the business.

Wei Min bought 10,000 shares of GBOX for $13,450 on Jun 16. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 10,500 shares after completing the transaction at $1.34 per share. On Jun 14, another insider, Wei Min, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, bought 500 shares for $1.68 each. As a result, the insider paid 840 and bolstered with 500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GBOX has reached a high of $10.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1978, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.4340.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GBOX traded on average about 573.63K shares per day over the past 3-months and 530.05k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 42.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.77M. Insiders hold about 98.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.60% stake in the company. Shares short for GBOX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 585.53k with a Short Ratio of 1.54, compared to 2.13M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.41% and a Short% of Float of 3.19%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.2 and a low estimate of $-0.21, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.17, with high estimates of $-0.17 and low estimates of $-0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.99 and $-0.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.99. EPS for the following year is $-0.25, with 2 analysts recommending between $-0.15 and $-0.35.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $5.66M. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.37M to a low estimate of $4.94M. As of the current estimate, GreenBox POS’s year-ago sales were $6.38M, an estimated decrease of -11.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.72M, a decrease of -4.00% over than the figure of $-11.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.44M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GBOX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $32.08M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $27.34M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $29.71M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $26.3M, up 12.90% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $59.54M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $69.5M and the low estimate is $49.57M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 100.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.