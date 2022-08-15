I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR).

The price of Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ: SNBR) closed at 48.53 in the last session, up 2.82% from day before closing price of $47.20. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 312119 shares were traded. SNBR reached its highest trading level at $48.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.61.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SNBR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 450.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.81. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on April 21, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $49 from $62 previously.

On March 28, 2022, Wedbush Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $80 to $54.

Wedbush Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on February 04, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $85 to $88.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 25 when LAUDERBACK BRENDA J sold 1,660 shares for $63.35 per share. The transaction valued at 105,161 led to the insider holds 35,188 shares of the business.

Alegre Daniel sold 17,000 shares of SNBR for $1,120,130 on Feb 25. The Director now owns 11,913 shares after completing the transaction at $65.89 per share. On Nov 05, another insider, Brown Kevin Kennedy, who serves as the EVP and CMO of the company, sold 16,190 shares for $89.79 each. As a result, the insider received 1,453,707 and left with 32,719 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sleep’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.26, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.84. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNBR has reached a high of $105.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 58.61.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SNBR traded on average about 510.09K shares per day over the past 3-months and 419.94k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 22.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.93M. Shares short for SNBR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.41M with a Short Ratio of 6.74, compared to 3.3M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.35% and a Short% of Float of 22.98%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.21 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $2.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.65, with high estimates of $1.9 and low estimates of $1.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.5 and $3.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.29. EPS for the following year is $4.1, with 5 analysts recommending between $4.82 and $3.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNBR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.24B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.18B, up 1.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.27B and the low estimate is $2.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.