In spite of Inotiv Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NOTV) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Inotiv Inc. (NASDAQ: NOTV) closed at 26.17 up 9.04% from its previous closing price of $24.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 228250 shares were traded. NOTV reached its highest trading level at $26.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.77.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Inotiv Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Lake Street on January 31, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $60.

On September 20, 2021, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $45.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Harkness James bought 38,968 shares for $19.65 per share. The transaction valued at 765,637 led to the insider holds 38,968 shares of the business.

Downing Philip A bought 2,000 shares of NOTV for $47,946 on Feb 22. The Sr. VP, Preclinical Srvcs. now owns 42,195 shares after completing the transaction at $23.97 per share. On Feb 18, another insider, Beattie John Gregory, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $23.88 each. As a result, the insider paid 23,879 and bolstered with 42,794 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NOTV has reached a high of $60.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.49.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NOTV has traded an average of 258.47K shares per day and 181.5k over the past ten days. A total of 25.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.86M. Insiders hold about 7.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.20% stake in the company. Shares short for NOTV as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.78M with a Short Ratio of 7.44, compared to 1.84M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.97% and a Short% of Float of 10.63%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $-0.1, while EPS last year was $-0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $-0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-3.45 and $-3.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-3.61. EPS for the following year is $0.54, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.85 and $0.24.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NOTV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $510.39M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $510M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $510.2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $89.61M, up 469.40% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $608.51M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $609.02M and the low estimate is $608M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.