In What Direction Will comScore Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SCOR) Stock Goes From Here?

comScore Inc. (NASDAQ: SCOR) closed the day trading at 2.24 up 0.22% from the previous closing price of $2.24. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0050 from its previous closing price. On the day, 430177 shares were traded. SCOR reached its highest trading level at $2.2600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1800.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SCOR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.33. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on August 10, 2021, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $4.50 from $6 previously.

On June 28, 2021, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.

Loop Capital Upgraded its Hold to Buy on January 11, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $3 to $4.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when LIVEK WILLIAM PAUL bought 340,696 shares for $1.93 per share. The transaction valued at 657,543 led to the insider holds 2,399,379 shares of the business.

LIVEK WILLIAM PAUL bought 259,304 shares of SCOR for $492,678 on May 31. The now owns 2,058,683 shares after completing the transaction at $1.90 per share. On May 20, another insider, Wilson Christopher T, who serves as the Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 16,919 shares for $1.67 each. As a result, the insider received 28,255 and left with 158,030 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SCOR has reached a high of $4.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0498, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.6564.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SCOR traded about 536.26K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SCOR traded about 230.28k shares per day. A total of 92.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.59M. Insiders hold about 5.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SCOR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.09M with a Short Ratio of 9.28, compared to 7.14M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.61% and a Short% of Float of 7.21%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.04 and a low estimate of $-0.14, while EPS last year was $-0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.06, with high estimates of $-0.02 and low estimates of $-0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.15 and $-0.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.3. EPS for the following year is $-0.14, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.13 and $-0.4.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $94.95M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $97.2M to a low estimate of $93M. As of the current estimate, comScore Inc.’s year-ago sales were $87.66M, an estimated increase of 8.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $99.82M, an increase of 8.70% over than the figure of $8.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $102.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $96M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SCOR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $400.38M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $392M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $396.02M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $367.01M, up 7.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $421.63M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $433.31M and the low estimate is $405.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.