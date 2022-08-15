Investing in GSE Systems Inc. (GVP) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, GSE Systems Inc.’s stock clocked out at 1.27, down 0.00% from its previous closing price of $1.27. In other words, the price has decreased by $+0.0050 from its previous closing price. On the day, 21310 shares were traded. GVP reached its highest trading level at $1.3000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2500.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GVP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.68. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on October 31, 2018, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On November 10, 2010, Dougherty & Company reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $7.50 to $6.

The Benchmark Company reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on August 10, 2010, while the target price for the stock was revised from $11 to $9.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when Loudermilk Kyle Justin bought 4,887 shares for $1.30 per share. The transaction valued at 6,354 led to the insider holds 682,667 shares of the business.

Loudermilk Kyle Justin bought 113 shares of GVP for $143 on May 25. The Chief Executive Officer & Pres now owns 677,780 shares after completing the transaction at $1.27 per share. On May 24, another insider, Loudermilk Kyle Justin, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer & Pres of the company, bought 15,000 shares for $1.29 each. As a result, the insider paid 19,342 and bolstered with 677,667 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GVP now has a Market Capitalization of 27.11M and an Enterprise Value of 25.95M. As of this moment, GSE’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.81. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.48 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.21.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GVP is 1.36, which has changed by -11.81% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -4.45% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GVP has reached a high of $2.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2382, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4525.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GVP traded 25.75K shares on average per day over the past three months and 44.42k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 20.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.62M. Insiders hold about 11.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.90% stake in the company. Shares short for GVP as of Jul 28, 2022 were 53.08k with a Short Ratio of 2.06, compared to 61.78k on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.25% and a Short% of Float of 0.31%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $-0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $12.65M. It ranges from a high estimate of $13.4M to a low estimate of $13.4M. As of the current estimate, GSE Systems Inc.’s year-ago sales were $17.29M, an estimated decrease of -26.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $15.1M, a decrease of -14.70% over than the figure of $-26.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $15.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $15.1M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GVP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $58.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $58.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $57.62M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $82.97M, down -30.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $77.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $77.6M and the low estimate is $77.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 34.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.