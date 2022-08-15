It’s a good day to be an PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO) shareholder

In the latest session, PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PRO) closed at 27.09 up 2.27% from its previous closing price of $26.49. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 81146 shares were traded. PRO reached its highest trading level at $27.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.47.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of PROS Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

JP Morgan Upgraded its Underweight to Neutral on December 14, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $37.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 13 when WILLIAMS TIMOTHY V sold 2,194 shares for $24.91 per share. The transaction valued at 54,653 led to the insider holds 115,986 shares of the business.

Petersen Greg sold 1,536 shares of PRO for $38,262 on May 13. The Director now owns 113,414 shares after completing the transaction at $24.91 per share. On Feb 24, another insider, Schulz Stefan B, who serves as the EVP and CFO of the company, sold 34,800 shares for $31.03 each. As a result, the insider received 1,079,844 and left with 258,776 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRO has reached a high of $44.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.06.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PRO has traded an average of 256.19K shares per day and 172.11k over the past ten days. A total of 45.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.65M. Shares short for PRO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.76M with a Short Ratio of 13.00, compared to 3.82M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.33% and a Short% of Float of 10.66%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.1 and a low estimate of $-0.17, while EPS last year was $-0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.11, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $-0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.35 and $-0.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.63. EPS for the following year is $-0.5, with 6 analysts recommending between $-0.4 and $-0.68.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $273.57M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $269.85M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $270.78M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $251.42M, up 7.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $299.45M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $307.68M and the low estimate is $293.81M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.