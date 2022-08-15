It’s an appealing income play to consider Volcon Inc. (VLCN)

After closing at $1.94 in the most recent trading day, Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ: VLCN) closed at 2.11, up 8.76%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11787328 shares were traded. VLCN reached its highest trading level at $2.6400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9800.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VLCN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 31 when Davis Stephanie Michelle bought 3,650 shares for $1.35 per share. The transaction valued at 4,928 led to the insider holds 3,650 shares of the business.

Okonsky Christian bought 20,000 shares of VLCN for $23,180 on May 19. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 350,031 shares after completing the transaction at $1.16 per share. On May 16, another insider, Davis Stephanie Michelle, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, bought 452 shares for $1.14 each. As a result, the insider paid 515 and bolstered with 452 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VLCN now has a Market Capitalization of 47.45M and an Enterprise Value of 35.82M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 29.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 21.93 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VLCN has reached a high of $17.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5408, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.8461.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.15M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.38M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 21.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.65M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.60% stake in the company. Shares short for VLCN as of Jul 28, 2022 were 812.42k with a Short Ratio of 0.71, compared to 179.07k on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.34% and a Short% of Float of 4.70%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VLCN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.43M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.43M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.43M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $449k, up 886.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.31M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.31M and the low estimate is $15.31M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 245.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.