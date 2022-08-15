There is a good chance MSP Recovery Inc. (MSPR) will undergo another restructuring.

After closing at $1.43 in the most recent trading day, MSP Recovery Inc. (NASDAQ: MSPR) closed at 1.47, up 2.80%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 109483 shares were traded. MSPR reached its highest trading level at $1.5600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4601.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MSPR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.00 and its Current Ratio is at 0.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 23 when NOMURA SECURITIES INTERNATIONA sold 9,995 shares for $2.43 per share. The transaction valued at 24,288 led to the insider holds 177,500 shares of the business.

NOMURA SECURITIES INTERNATIONA sold 5 shares of MSPR for $0 on Jun 16. The 10% Owner now owns 187,495 shares after completing the transaction at $0.00 per share. On Jun 02, another insider, NOMURA SECURITIES INTERNATIONA, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 1,370 shares for $1.28 each. As a result, the insider received 1,754 and left with 137,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 233.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MSPR has reached a high of $11.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6480, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.7129.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.46M shares per day over the past 3-months and 765.43k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 21.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.65M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.50% stake in the company. Shares short for MSPR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.08M with a Short Ratio of 0.84, compared to 134.37k on Jun 14, 2022.