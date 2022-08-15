There Is Still Room For Expensify Inc. (EXFY) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ: EXFY) was 21.46 for the day, down -11.69% from the previous closing price of $24.30. In other words, the price has decreased by $-2.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1263680 shares were traded. EXFY reached its highest trading level at $23.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.77.

Ratios:

Our analysis of EXFY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.36 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 708.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 18, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $20 to $25.

On April 25, 2022, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $25.BMO Capital Markets initiated its Outperform rating on April 25, 2022, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 29 when Schaffer Ryan sold 4,699 shares for $20.01 per share. The transaction valued at 94,027 led to the insider holds 60,399 shares of the business.

Schaffer Ryan sold 4,699 shares of EXFY for $94,497 on Jul 08. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 60,399 shares after completing the transaction at $20.11 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 20.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EXFY has reached a high of $51.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.58.

Shares Statistics:

EXFY traded an average of 440.50K shares per day over the past three months and 461.63k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 80.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.15M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.90% stake in the company. Shares short for EXFY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.81M with a Short Ratio of 5.50, compared to 2.51M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.45% and a Short% of Float of 7.53%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.44 and $0.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.41. EPS for the following year is $0.59, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.69 and $0.52.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EXFY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $190.01M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $178.05M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $182.45M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $142.84M, up 27.70% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $234.79M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $245.96M and the low estimate is $225.12M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.