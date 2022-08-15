There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (RICK)

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: RICK) closed the day trading at 70.85 up 4.89% from the previous closing price of $67.55. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 102179 shares were traded. RICK reached its highest trading level at $70.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $67.35.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RICK, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.65 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.89. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Noble Capital Markets on February 01, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $100.

On December 02, 2016, Sidoti started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $27.

Brean Murray reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on May 11, 2011, while the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $14.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 when Elaine Johnson Martin bought 100 shares for $50.00 per share. The transaction valued at 5,000 led to the insider holds 8,580 shares of the business.

Chhay Bradley Lim bought 185 shares of RICK for $9,805 on May 20. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 3,435 shares after completing the transaction at $53.00 per share. On May 20, another insider, Elaine Johnson Martin, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 39 shares for $53.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,067 and bolstered with 8,480 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, RCI’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.65, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.46. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.86.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RICK is 1.91, which has changed by 7.19% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -4.45% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RICK has reached a high of $94.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 54.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 63.65.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RICK traded about 106.57K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RICK traded about 87.21k shares per day. A total of 9.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.63M. Insiders hold about 7.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.50% stake in the company. Shares short for RICK as of Jul 28, 2022 were 481.25k with a Short Ratio of 4.52, compared to 407.91k on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.18% and a Short% of Float of 6.29%.

Dividends & Splits

RICK’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.20, up from 0.16 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.24%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.35%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.50. The current Payout Ratio is 4.50% for RICK, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 28, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 15, 1999 when the company split stock in a 1:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.33 and a low estimate of $1.33, while EPS last year was $0.75. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.28, with high estimates of $1.33 and low estimates of $1.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.94 and $4.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.9. EPS for the following year is $5.64, with 2 analysts recommending between $5.64 and $5.64.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RICK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $267M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $264.13M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $265.56M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $195.26M, up 36.00% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $291.83M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $293.66M and the low estimate is $290M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.