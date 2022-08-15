This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Keros Therapeutics Inc. (KROS)

In the latest session, Keros Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KROS) closed at 39.43 up 4.45% from its previous closing price of $37.75. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 120972 shares were traded. KROS reached its highest trading level at $39.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.78.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Keros Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.40 and its Current Ratio is at 14.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on July 26, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $80.

On December 08, 2020, H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $50 to $100.

On May 04, 2020, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $42.SVB Leerink initiated its Outperform rating on May 04, 2020, with a $42 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 15 when Lachey Jennifer sold 46,034 shares for $30.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,381,020 led to the insider holds 95,100 shares of the business.

Lachey Jennifer sold 1,916 shares of KROS for $57,480 on Jul 13. The Chief Scientific Officer now owns 95,100 shares after completing the transaction at $30.00 per share. On May 11, another insider, Lachey Jennifer, who serves as the Chief Scientific Officer of the company, sold 5,300 shares for $41.90 each. As a result, the insider received 222,050 and left with 85,700 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 48.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KROS has reached a high of $68.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.75.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, KROS has traded an average of 250.24K shares per day and 239.61k over the past ten days. A total of 24.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.00M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.40% stake in the company. Shares short for KROS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.32M with a Short Ratio of 4.08, compared to 1.02M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.47% and a Short% of Float of 10.00%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-1.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-1 and a low estimate of $-1.13, while EPS last year was $-0.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-1.12, with high estimates of $-1.01 and low estimates of $-1.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-4.03 and $-4.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-4.39. EPS for the following year is $-4.71, with 5 analysts recommending between $-3.85 and $-5.58.