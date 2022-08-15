Update from MediWound Ltd. (MDWD): A steady trajectory

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDWD) closed the day trading at 2.10 up 7.69% from the previous closing price of $1.95. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 123120 shares were traded. MDWD reached its highest trading level at $2.1000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9700.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MDWD, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 23, 2020, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.

On November 28, 2016, Aegis Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $11.Aegis Capital initiated its Buy rating on November 28, 2016, with a $11 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MDWD has reached a high of $4.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7314, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2125.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MDWD traded about 96.21K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MDWD traded about 105.06k shares per day. A total of 33.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.01M. Insiders hold about 39.63% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.20% stake in the company. Shares short for MDWD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 176.7k with a Short Ratio of 1.36, compared to 34.44k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.53% and a Short% of Float of 0.87%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.08 and a low estimate of $-0.12, while EPS last year was $-0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.09, with high estimates of $-0.08 and low estimates of $-0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.3 and $-0.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.37. EPS for the following year is $-0.27, with 6 analysts recommending between $-0.09 and $-0.59.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MDWD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $26.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $18.97M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.31M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $23.76M, down -10.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $28.08M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $33M and the low estimate is $22.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.