Are analysts optimistic about Albemarle Corporation’s (NYSE:ALB) stock?

The closing price of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) was 296.95 for the day, up 3.35% from the previous closing price of $287.32. In other words, the price has increased by $+9.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1127346 shares were traded. ALB reached its highest trading level at $297.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $281.82.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ALB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 27, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $185.

UBS Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on June 02, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $300 to $260.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 06 when NARWOLD KAREN G sold 2,250 shares for $268.99 per share. The transaction valued at 605,228 led to the insider holds 15,944 shares of the business.

Crawford Raphael Goszcz sold 17,968 shares of ALB for $4,135,624 on Aug 31. The President, Catalysts now owns 7,946 shares after completing the transaction at $230.17 per share. On Feb 18, another insider, Johnson Netha N., who serves as the President, Bromine Specialties of the company, bought 1,060 shares for $187.81 each. As a result, the insider paid 199,074 and bolstered with 7,303 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Albemarle’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 133.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.98. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALB has reached a high of $308.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $169.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 256.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 229.03.

Shares Statistics:

ALB traded an average of 1.30M shares per day over the past three months and 1.53M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 117.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.92M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ALB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.16M with a Short Ratio of 1.89, compared to 2.06M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.84% and a Short% of Float of 2.09%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.54, ALB has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.58. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.54%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.65%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.36. The current Payout Ratio is 69.70% for ALB, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 02, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 14, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 01, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.79 and a low estimate of $2.28, while EPS last year was $0.89. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.76, with high estimates of $4.65 and low estimates of $2.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $15.82 and $10.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.53. EPS for the following year is $15.75, with 23 analysts recommending between $27.37 and $8.67.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.61B to a low estimate of $1.37B. As of the current estimate, Albemarle Corporation’s year-ago sales were $786.42M, an estimated increase of 90.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.62B, an increase of 110.90% over than the figure of $90.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.78B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.54B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.41B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.33B, up 80.30% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.89B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.12B and the low estimate is $5.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.