Are Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:SRC) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Spirit Realty Capital Inc.’s stock clocked out at 42.55, up 1.00% from its previous closing price of $42.13. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1115337 shares were traded. SRC reached its highest trading level at $42.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.65.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SRC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1072.02 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 88.52. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.82 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.82.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JMP Securities on May 10, 2022, initiated with a Mkt Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $54.

On January 12, 2022, Janney Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $52 to $53.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on January 10, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $56 to $52.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 25 when Young Jay sold 19,037 shares for $46.38 per share. The transaction valued at 882,936 led to the insider holds 19,636 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Spirit’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 28.52. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SRC has reached a high of $50.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.97.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SRC traded 843.10K shares on average per day over the past three months and 956.39k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 136.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 135.53M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SRC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.06M with a Short Ratio of 3.36, compared to 2.77M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.28% and a Short% of Float of 3.12%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.50, SRC has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.65. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.93%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.76%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.88. The current Payout Ratio is 153.00% for SRC, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 13, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 12, 2018 when the company split stock in a 1:5 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.39 and a low estimate of $0.35, while EPS last year was $0.74. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.37, with high estimates of $0.39 and low estimates of $0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.58 and $1.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.51. EPS for the following year is $1.46, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.55 and $1.25.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 12 analysts expect revenue to total $171.9M. It ranges from a high estimate of $178.51M to a low estimate of $165.9M. As of the current estimate, Spirit Realty Capital Inc.’s year-ago sales were $137.97M, an estimated increase of 24.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $176.15M, an increase of 17.90% less than the figure of $24.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $184.45M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $168.21M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SRC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $722.31M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $670.43M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $694.2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $608.36M, up 14.10% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $769.27M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $834.83M and the low estimate is $679.94M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.