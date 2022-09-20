How is FLEX LNG Ltd.’s (NYSE: FLNG) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE: FLNG) closed at 33.34 in the last session, up 3.77% from day before closing price of $32.13. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1223051 shares were traded. FLNG reached its highest trading level at $33.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.27.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FLNG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on July 21, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $26.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, FLEX’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FLNG has reached a high of $36.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.59.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FLNG traded on average about 539.87K shares per day over the past 3-months and 628.93k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 53.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.26M. Insiders hold about 47.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.26% stake in the company. Shares short for FLNG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.77M with a Short Ratio of 3.28, compared to 993.81k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.33% and a Short% of Float of 6.25%.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.76%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 9.42%.