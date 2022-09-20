How is Luminar Technologies Inc.’s (NASDAQ: LAZR) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After closing at $8.93 in the most recent trading day, Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) closed at 9.11, up 2.02%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4334259 shares were traded. LAZR reached its highest trading level at $9.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.63.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LAZR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.40 and its Current Ratio is at 11.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.89.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on April 14, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

On March 29, 2022, SMBC Nikko started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $16.

On February 01, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $14.Goldman initiated its Neutral rating on February 01, 2022, with a $14 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 when Russell Austin bought 25,000 shares for $9.39 per share. The transaction valued at 234,870 led to the insider holds 1,005,000 shares of the business.

Russell Austin bought 25,000 shares of LAZR for $229,582 on Sep 09. The Chairperson, President & CEO now owns 980,000 shares after completing the transaction at $9.18 per share. On Sep 06, another insider, Tempesta Daniel David, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 59,950 shares for $8.34 each. As a result, the insider paid 500,253 and bolstered with 112,596 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 93.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 36.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LAZR has reached a high of $23.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.69.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 6.48M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.63M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 352.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 225.04M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.00% stake in the company. Shares short for LAZR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 48.99M with a Short Ratio of 7.96, compared to 42.44M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.74% and a Short% of Float of 20.01%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.15 and a low estimate of $-0.17, while EPS last year was $-0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.17, with high estimates of $-0.16 and low estimates of $-0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.42 and $-0.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.64. EPS for the following year is $-0.57, with 11 analysts recommending between $-0.35 and $-0.77.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LAZR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $45M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $40M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $41.21M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $31.94M, up 29.00% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $127.25M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $140.06M and the low estimate is $120M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 208.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.