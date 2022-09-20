Invest in NIO Inc. (NIO) to keep your portfolio healthy

After closing at $20.15 in the most recent trading day, NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) closed at 20.90, up 3.72%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 36068083 shares were traded. NIO reached its highest trading level at $20.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.75.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NIO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 04, 2022, UBS Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $42 to $32.

On March 24, 2022, China Renaissance started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $32.40.China Renaissance initiated its Buy rating on March 24, 2022, with a $32.40 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NIO has reached a high of $44.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.85.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 48.05M shares per day over the past 3-months and 53.42M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.63B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.51B. Insiders hold about 0.47% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.50% stake in the company. Shares short for NIO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 60.03M with a Short Ratio of 1.26, compared to 67.09M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.09 and a low estimate of $-0.32, while EPS last year was $-0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.21, with high estimates of $-0.16 and low estimates of $-0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.24 and $-1.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.77. EPS for the following year is $-0.23, with 22 analysts recommending between $0.1 and $-0.85.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $1.55B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.58B to a low estimate of $1.52B. As of the current estimate, NIO Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.03B, an estimated increase of 50.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.81B, an increase of 46.90% less than the figure of $50.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.82B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.81B.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NIO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.72B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.52B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.55B, up 120.80% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.18B and the low estimate is $7.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 74.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.