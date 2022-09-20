Is Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE:FL) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE: FL) closed at 39.40 in the last session, up 0.66% from day before closing price of $39.14. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2475636 shares were traded. FL reached its highest trading level at $39.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.58.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on August 22, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $36 from $24 previously.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Underweight to Neutral on August 19, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $40.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when Page Andrew E sold 2,100 shares for $33.02 per share. The transaction valued at 69,342 led to the insider holds 576 shares of the business.

Maurer John A sold 3,650 shares of FL for $113,150 on Mar 16. The VP, Treasurer now owns 22,454 shares after completing the transaction at $31.00 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, Johnson Richard A, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 49,000 shares for $31.00 each. As a result, the insider received 1,519,000 and left with 339,594 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Foot’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FL has reached a high of $57.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.29.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FL traded on average about 2.92M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.39M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 94.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 91.66M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.25% stake in the company. Shares short for FL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 12.37M with a Short Ratio of 2.60, compared to 8.41M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.09% and a Short% of Float of 17.76%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for FL is 1.60, which was 0.70 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.79%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.64%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.11. The current Payout Ratio is 24.20% for FL, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 27, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 31, 1990 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 19 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.86 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.1 and a low estimate of $0.36, while EPS last year was $2.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.4, with high estimates of $1.8 and low estimates of $0.99.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.65 and $4.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.47. EPS for the following year is $4.2, with 21 analysts recommending between $5.11 and $3.37.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.58B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.96B, down -5.20% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9B and the low estimate is $7.52B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.