This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI)

As of close of business last night, Guardion Health Sciences Inc.’s stock clocked out at 0.16, down -1.28% from its previous closing price of $0.16. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0021 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1022901 shares were traded. GHSI reached its highest trading level at $0.1640 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1501.

To gain a deeper understanding of GHSI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.30 and its Current Ratio is at 11.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.35.

Over the past 52 weeks, GHSI has reached a high of $1.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1544, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3118.

It appears that GHSI traded 2.22M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.87M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 61.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.60M. Insiders hold about 1.63% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.30% stake in the company. Shares short for GHSI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.03M with a Short Ratio of 2.80, compared to 6.38M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.44% and a Short% of Float of 11.59%.

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.04, with high estimates of $-0.04 and low estimates of $-0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.21 and $-0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.21. EPS for the following year is $-0.18, with 2 analysts recommending between $-0.18 and $-0.19.

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.16M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.5M and the low estimate is $13.81M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.