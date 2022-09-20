In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1805350 shares were traded. EGHT reached its highest trading level at $4.2600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.1300.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EGHT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.12. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 16 when Sipes David sold 4,586 shares for $4.31 per share. The transaction valued at 19,763 led to the insider holds 1,051,471 shares of the business.

Wilson Samuel C. sold 5,541 shares of EGHT for $23,878 on Sep 16. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 570,509 shares after completing the transaction at $4.31 per share. On Sep 16, another insider, Middleton Hunter, who serves as the Chief Product Officer of the company, sold 1,250 shares for $4.31 each. As a result, the insider received 5,387 and left with 294,614 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EGHT has reached a high of $25.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.9168, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.1065.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EGHT traded about 2.35M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EGHT traded about 2.08M shares per day. A total of 119.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.20M. Insiders hold about 2.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.70% stake in the company. Shares short for EGHT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.46M with a Short Ratio of 5.70, compared to 9.93M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.97% and a Short% of Float of 12.84%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.32 and $0.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.23. EPS for the following year is $0.38, with 14 analysts recommending between $0.68 and $0.17.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EGHT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $788.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $754.53M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $767.06M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $638.13M, up 20.20% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $838.21M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $921.1M and the low estimate is $805.74M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.