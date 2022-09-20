Which analyst expects Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.’s stock clocked out at 5.95, up 4.75% from its previous closing price of $5.68. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1542130 shares were traded. BSBR reached its highest trading level at $5.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.59.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BSBR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on January 24, 2022, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Banco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.60. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BSBR has reached a high of $7.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.13.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BSBR traded 1.33M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.09M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 7.43B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.28B. Insiders hold about 13.69% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.70% stake in the company. Shares short for BSBR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.78M with a Short Ratio of 1.44, compared to 7.23M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.54, BSBR has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.49. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 9.49%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 13.31%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.62.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of $0.2, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.83 and $0.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.81. EPS for the following year is $0.85, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.9 and $0.82.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BSBR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.38B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.49B, down -0.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.62B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.69B and the low estimate is $12.69B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.