A correction may be in store for MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) shares?

As of close of business last night, MEI Pharma Inc.’s stock clocked out at 0.44, down -7.05% from its previous closing price of $0.47. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0334 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1009906 shares were traded. MEIP reached its highest trading level at $0.4887 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4360.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MEIP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.80 and its Current Ratio is at 6.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on March 25, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $2 from $13 previously.

On March 25, 2022, Stifel Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $6 to $2.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on March 25, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $4 to $1.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MEIP has reached a high of $3.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5242, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1797.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MEIP traded 1.85M shares on average per day over the past three months and 746.25k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 133.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 132.61M. Insiders hold about 0.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.10% stake in the company. Shares short for MEIP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.8M with a Short Ratio of 2.53, compared to 9.12M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.36% and a Short% of Float of 4.38%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.11 and a low estimate of $-0.23, while EPS last year was $-0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.23, with high estimates of $-0.23 and low estimates of $-0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.4 and $-0.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.51. EPS for the following year is $-0.71, with 8 analysts recommending between $-0.2 and $-1.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MEIP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $53M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $41.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $46.38M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $25.54M, up 81.60% from the average estimate.