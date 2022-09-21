A glimpse at Leidos Holdings Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) closed at 93.11 down -0.10% from its previous closing price of $93.20. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1304308 shares were traded. LDOS reached its highest trading level at $93.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $92.00.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Leidos Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 37.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.95. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on August 30, 2022, initiated with a Sector Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $106.

On June 07, 2022, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $105.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on March 24, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $97 to $113.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 18 when MOHAPATRA SURYA N sold 3,155 shares for $101.52 per share. The transaction valued at 320,281 led to the insider holds 17,515 shares of the business.

Moos James Robert sold 516 shares of LDOS for $50,857 on Jun 15. The Group President now owns 21,391 shares after completing the transaction at $98.56 per share. On May 26, another insider, KRAEMER HARRY M JANSEN JR, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 7,274 shares for $103.18 each. As a result, the insider received 750,531 and left with 84,277 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Leidos’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.15. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LDOS has reached a high of $111.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $81.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 98.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 98.52.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LDOS has traded an average of 688.65K shares per day and 882.62k over the past ten days. A total of 137.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 135.28M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.20% stake in the company. Shares short for LDOS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.12M with a Short Ratio of 1.29, compared to 1.55M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.82% and a Short% of Float of 1.06%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for LDOS is 1.44, from 1.36 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.46%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.35%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.64. The current Payout Ratio is 27.70% for LDOS, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 29, 2013 when the company split stock in a 405:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 13 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.62 and a low estimate of $1.47, while EPS last year was $1.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.64, with high estimates of $1.7 and low estimates of $1.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.65 and $6.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.48. EPS for the following year is $7.16, with 14 analysts recommending between $7.6 and $6.61.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.52B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.56B to a low estimate of $3.45B. As of the current estimate, Leidos Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.45B, an estimated increase of 2.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.57B, a decrease of -1.00% less than the figure of $2.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.6B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.51B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LDOS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.19B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.74B, up 3.30% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.29B and the low estimate is $14.66B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.