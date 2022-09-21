A glimpse at Renovacor Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Renovacor Inc. (AMEX: RCOR) closed at 2.18 up 14.74% from its previous closing price of $1.90. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1764285 shares were traded. RCOR reached its highest trading level at $2.3000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0600.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Renovacor Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 15.30 and its Current Ratio is at 15.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Robert W. Baird on September 13, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

On October 14, 2021, Ladenburg Thalmann started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $22.

On October 01, 2021, Chardan Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.Chardan Capital Markets initiated its Buy rating on October 01, 2021, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 18 when RTW INVESTMENTS, LP bought 44,440 shares for $8.00 per share. The transaction valued at 355,520 led to the insider holds 3,000,803 shares of the business.

RTW INVESTMENTS, LP bought 150,723 shares of RCOR for $1,205,436 on Jan 14. The 10% Owner now owns 2,956,363 shares after completing the transaction at $8.00 per share. On Jan 13, another insider, RTW INVESTMENTS, LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 286 shares for $7.75 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,216 and bolstered with 2,805,640 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RCOR has reached a high of $10.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8681, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.0761.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RCOR has traded an average of 12.38K shares per day and 195.31k over the past ten days. A total of 17.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.26M. Insiders hold about 4.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.00% stake in the company. Shares short for RCOR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 77k with a Short Ratio of 5.35, compared to 65.92k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.45% and a Short% of Float of 0.64%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.62, with high estimates of $-0.53 and low estimates of $-0.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.27 and $-1.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.3. EPS for the following year is $-1.63, with 2 analysts recommending between $-1.23 and $-2.04.