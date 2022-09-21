A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

After closing at $154.48 in the most recent trading day, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) closed at 156.90, up 1.57%. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 107011047 shares were traded. AAPL reached its highest trading level at $158.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $153.09.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AAPL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 52.86 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.47. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 26, 2022, Itau BBA started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $136.

Wells Fargo reiterated its Overweight rating for the stock on July 20, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $205 to $185.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 17 when Maestri Luca sold 96,735 shares for $174.95 per share. The transaction valued at 16,924,259 led to the insider holds 110,673 shares of the business.

Adams Katherine L. sold 25,000 shares of AAPL for $4,119,155 on Aug 03. The SVP, GC and Secretary now owns 427,334 shares after completing the transaction at $164.77 per share. On May 04, another insider, Adams Katherine L., who serves as the SVP, GC and Secretary of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $161.72 each. As a result, the insider received 4,042,888 and left with 452,334 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Apple’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.93, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.35. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 43.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AAPL has reached a high of $182.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $129.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 159.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 160.80.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 74.47M shares per day over the past 3-months and 99.76M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 16.16B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.06B. Insiders hold about 0.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.90% stake in the company. Shares short for AAPL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 104.99M with a Short Ratio of 1.52, compared to 120.07M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.65% and a Short% of Float of 0.65%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, AAPL’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.82, compared to 0.92 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.53%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.57%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.05. The current Payout Ratio is 14.60% for AAPL, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 10, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 04, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 30, 2020 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 28 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.44 and a low estimate of $1.15, while EPS last year was $1.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.18, with high estimates of $2.8 and low estimates of $1.96.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.63 and $5.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.13. EPS for the following year is $6.51, with 41 analysts recommending between $7.35 and $5.78.

Revenue Estimates

26 analysts predict $90B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $96.45B to a low estimate of $84.99B. As of the current estimate, Apple Inc.’s year-ago sales were $83.36B, an estimated increase of 8.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 41 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AAPL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $402.65B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $387.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $393.44B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $365.82B, up 7.60% from the average estimate. Based on 41 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $414.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $440.65B and the low estimate is $386.48B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.