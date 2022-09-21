A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

The price of Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMO) closed at 7.83 in the last session, down -2.37% from day before closing price of $8.02. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1286041 shares were traded. SUMO reached its highest trading level at $8.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.82.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SUMO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 10, 2021, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $24 to $20.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 when McCord Jennifer sold 7,316 shares for $8.80 per share. The transaction valued at 64,388 led to the insider holds 199,984 shares of the business.

Chettiar Suku Krishnaraj sold 8,946 shares of SUMO for $78,734 on Sep 15. The Chief Marketing Officer now owns 360,859 shares after completing the transaction at $8.80 per share. On Sep 15, another insider, Haar Katherine, who serves as the General Counsel and Secretary of the company, sold 5,547 shares for $8.80 each. As a result, the insider received 48,819 and left with 211,865 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SUMO has reached a high of $17.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.98.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SUMO traded on average about 973.79K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.35M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 116.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 113.70M. Insiders hold about 4.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SUMO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.78M with a Short Ratio of 5.48, compared to 5.59M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.13% and a Short% of Float of 4.25%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.12 and a low estimate of $-0.15, while EPS last year was $-0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.16, with high estimates of $-0.11 and low estimates of $-0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.48 and $-0.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.6. EPS for the following year is $-0.55, with 9 analysts recommending between $-0.37 and $-0.64.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SUMO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $292.02M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $290M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $290.97M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $242.12M, up 20.20% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $345.68M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $355.2M and the low estimate is $335.39M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.