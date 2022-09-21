An overall feel about Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: PPBI) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: PPBI) closed at 33.52 up 1.12% from its previous closing price of $33.15. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1035896 shares were traded. PPBI reached its highest trading level at $33.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.84.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.19. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Raymond James on July 07, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy and sets its target price to $35 from $41 previously.

On January 25, 2022, Stephens Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $50 to $45.

Raymond James Downgraded its Strong Buy to Outperform on October 07, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $45 to $47.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 10 when GARRETT JOSEPH L sold 2,500 shares for $31.21 per share. The transaction valued at 78,025 led to the insider holds 83,075 shares of the business.

GARRETT JOSEPH L sold 780 shares of PPBI for $34,398 on Nov 09. The Director now owns 81,044 shares after completing the transaction at $44.10 per share. On Nov 02, another insider, JONES JEFF C, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 6,248 shares for $43.75 each. As a result, the insider received 273,350 and left with 126,178 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Pacific’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.49. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PPBI has reached a high of $45.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.97.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PPBI has traded an average of 341.23K shares per day and 452.63k over the past ten days. A total of 93.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 93.27M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PPBI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.95M with a Short Ratio of 5.60, compared to 1.98M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.05% and a Short% of Float of 2.84%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for PPBI is 1.32, from 1.16 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.50%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.92%. The current Payout Ratio is 40.10% for PPBI, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 11, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 11, 2001 when the company split stock in a 1:5 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.79 and a low estimate of $0.73, while EPS last year was $0.95. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.8, with high estimates of $0.82 and low estimates of $0.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.03 and $2.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.99. EPS for the following year is $3.19, with 7 analysts recommending between $3.3 and $3.14.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $181.83M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $203.6M to a low estimate of $171M. As of the current estimate, Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc.’s year-ago sales were $166.08M, an estimated increase of 9.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $187.48M, an increase of 9.80% over than the figure of $9.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $207.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $176.4M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PPBI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $793.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $674.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $709.26M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $662.37M, up 7.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $769.35M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $864.76M and the low estimate is $736.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.