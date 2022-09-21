An overall feel about PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE: PHM) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE: PHM) closed at 39.98 down -1.70% from its previous closing price of $40.67. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2914284 shares were traded. PHM reached its highest trading level at $40.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.62.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of PulteGroup Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.79 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.58. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 27, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also upped its target price recommendation from $41 to $48.

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Outperform to Sector Perform on June 22, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $56 to $41.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 when Chadwick John J. sold 15,090 shares for $49.05 per share. The transaction valued at 740,119 led to the insider holds 82,590 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, PulteGroup’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.19. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PHM has reached a high of $58.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.84.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PHM has traded an average of 2.36M shares per day and 2.84M over the past ten days. A total of 236.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 229.92M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PHM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.89M with a Short Ratio of 4.13, compared to 9.19M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.16% and a Short% of Float of 5.37%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for PHM is 0.60, from 0.50 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.23%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.38%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.23. The current Payout Ratio is 6.40% for PHM, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 03, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 08, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 01, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 15 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.87 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.24 and a low estimate of $2.53, while EPS last year was $1.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.4, with high estimates of $3.92 and low estimates of $2.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.29 and $10.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.68. EPS for the following year is $10.17, with 16 analysts recommending between $11.76 and $7.67.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PHM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.25B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.88B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.93B, up 21.20% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.58B and the low estimate is $14.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -7.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.