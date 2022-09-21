Analysis of Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC): Selected Notes

The closing price of Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) was 5.08 for the day, down -8.30% from the previous closing price of $5.54. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1016698 shares were traded. DCFC reached its highest trading level at $5.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.00.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DCFC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on September 07, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

On June 17, 2022, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.

On May 13, 2022, CapitalOne started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $14.CapitalOne initiated its Overweight rating on May 13, 2022, with a $14 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DCFC has reached a high of $19.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.02.

Shares Statistics:

DCFC traded an average of 364.25K shares per day over the past three months and 726.9k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 135.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.18M. Insiders hold about 25.26% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 34.50% stake in the company. Shares short for DCFC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.01M with a Short Ratio of 3.08, compared to 1.27M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $-0.18, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.33 and $-0.42.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $162.41M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $175M and the low estimate is $133.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 104.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.