Are analysts optimistic about Earthstone Energy Inc.’s (NYSE:ESTE) stock?

The closing price of Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE: ESTE) was 13.07 for the day, down -4.18% from the previous closing price of $13.64. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2991138 shares were traded. ESTE reached its highest trading level at $13.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.78.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ESTE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 14, 2022, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $15.

On November 03, 2021, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.The Benchmark Company initiated its Buy rating on November 03, 2021, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 14 when Lodzinski Frank Alan sold 26,132 shares for $11.05 per share. The transaction valued at 288,759 led to the insider holds 439,076 shares of the business.

Joliat Jay Frederick bought 20,237 shares of ESTE for $235,963 on Jul 06. The Director now owns 90,000 shares after completing the transaction at $11.66 per share. On Apr 21, another insider, Lumpkin Mark Jr, who serves as the EVP and CFO of the company, sold 30,000 shares for $16.47 each. As a result, the insider received 494,100 and left with 208,253 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Earthstone’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.64, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.02. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ESTE has reached a high of $22.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.86.

Shares Statistics:

ESTE traded an average of 1.85M shares per day over the past three months and 2.33M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 78.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.76M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ESTE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.48M with a Short Ratio of 6.94, compared to 9.46M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.92% and a Short% of Float of 17.96%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.42 and a low estimate of $1.1, while EPS last year was $0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.36, with high estimates of $1.72 and low estimates of $1.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.98 and $4.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.2. EPS for the following year is $5.18, with 5 analysts recommending between $6.61 and $2.62.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $450.69M to a low estimate of $328M. As of the current estimate, Earthstone Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $89.67M, an estimated increase of 318.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $410.37M, an increase of 348.00% over than the figure of $318.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $483M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $333M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ESTE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.44B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $419.64M, up 244.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.39B and the low estimate is $1.49B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 32.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.