Are analysts optimistic about Mizuho Financial Group Inc.’s (NYSE:MFG) stock?

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MFG) closed the day trading at 2.35 down -0.84% from the previous closing price of $2.37. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1225725 shares were traded. MFG reached its highest trading level at $2.3600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3100.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MFG, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.66. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Mizuho’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.42. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MFG has reached a high of $3.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3388, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4911.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MFG traded about 1.70M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MFG traded about 1.58M shares per day. A total of 12.68B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.44B. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MFG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.99M with a Short Ratio of 0.48, compared to 318.06k on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

MFG’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.15, up from 75.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3,164.56%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.69%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.60.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.52 and $0.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.92. EPS for the following year is $1.02, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.71 and $0.32.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MFG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $30.35B, down -45.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.1B and the low estimate is $17.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.