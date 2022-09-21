As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Yext Inc. (YEXT) offers stability

Yext Inc. (NYSE: YEXT) closed the day trading at 4.71 down -1.88% from the previous closing price of $4.80. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1074156 shares were traded. YEXT reached its highest trading level at $4.8700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.6850.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of YEXT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.25 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 113.24. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Truist on March 09, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $6 from $17 previously.

DA Davidson Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on March 09, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $16.50 to $5.25.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 05 when Shin Ho sold 20,000 shares for $4.97 per share. The transaction valued at 99,310 led to the insider holds 47,992 shares of the business.

Shin Ho sold 5,608 shares of YEXT for $30,081 on Jun 21. The General Counsel now owns 67,992 shares after completing the transaction at $5.36 per share. On Jun 21, another insider, Distelburger Brian, who serves as the Chief Revenue Officer of the company, sold 8,198 shares for $5.36 each. As a result, the insider received 43,974 and left with 3,107,156 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YEXT has reached a high of $13.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.6156, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.4336.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, YEXT traded about 1.60M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, YEXT traded about 1.83M shares per day. A total of 124.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 110.22M. Insiders hold about 6.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.50% stake in the company. Shares short for YEXT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.13M with a Short Ratio of 2.99, compared to 7.08M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.34% and a Short% of Float of 4.14%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.05 and a low estimate of $-0.06, while EPS last year was $-0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.01, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $-0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.11 and $-0.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.12. EPS for the following year is $0, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.02 and $-0.03.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for YEXT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $404M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $401.06M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $401.95M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $390.58M, up 2.90% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $429.99M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $434.23M and the low estimate is $422.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.