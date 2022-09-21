British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE: BTI) was 39.71 for the day, up 0.13% from the previous closing price of $39.66. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1993702 shares were traded. BTI reached its highest trading level at $39.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.49.

Our analysis of BTI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.88 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.29. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.54.

As of this moment, British’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.10. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.06.

Over the past 52 weeks, BTI has reached a high of $47.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.51.

BTI traded an average of 2.50M shares per day over the past three months and 2.1M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.26B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.12B. Insiders hold about 4.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.00% stake in the company. Shares short for BTI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.9M with a Short Ratio of 0.77, compared to 3.06M on Jun 14, 2022.

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.10, BTI has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.81. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.31%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.56%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.35. The current Payout Ratio is 79.70% for BTI, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 05, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 13, 2017 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.