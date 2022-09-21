Considering AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ: AVRO) closed at 0.77 in the last session, down -3.36% from day before closing price of $0.80. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0269 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1899938 shares were traded. AVRO reached its highest trading level at $0.8200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7700.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AVRO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.10 and its Current Ratio is at 11.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 19, 2021, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $24 to $7.

On June 15, 2021, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $23.BTIG Research initiated its Buy rating on June 15, 2021, with a $23 target price.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AVRO has reached a high of $6.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9538, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4850.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AVRO traded on average about 309.59K shares per day over the past 3-months and 303.86k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 43.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.60M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.90% stake in the company. Shares short for AVRO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 452.3k with a Short Ratio of 0.83, compared to 1.69M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.04% and a Short% of Float of 1.19%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.3 and a low estimate of $-0.69, while EPS last year was $-0.74. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.56, with high estimates of $-0.3 and low estimates of $-0.76.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.41 and $-2.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.33. EPS for the following year is $-2.14, with 8 analysts recommending between $-1.05 and $-3.12.