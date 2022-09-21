I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Sabre Corporation (SABR).

The price of Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR) closed at 6.44 in the last session, down -2.42% from day before closing price of $6.60. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2709271 shares were traded. SABR reached its highest trading level at $6.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.41.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SABR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 16, 2021, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $14 to $18.

Deutsche Bank Upgraded its Hold to Buy on February 19, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $17.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when MENKE SEAN E sold 20,000 shares for $8.01 per share. The transaction valued at 160,200 led to the insider holds 1,257,888 shares of the business.

MANDEL GAIL sold 715 shares of SABR for $4,390 on Aug 01. The Director now owns 52,056 shares after completing the transaction at $6.14 per share. On May 02, another insider, MANDEL GAIL, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 715 shares for $10.38 each. As a result, the insider received 7,422 and left with 52,771 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SABR has reached a high of $12.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.39.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SABR traded on average about 6.52M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.41M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 326.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 324.39M. Shares short for SABR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 45.17M with a Short Ratio of 6.36, compared to 43.8M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.84% and a Short% of Float of 13.96%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.18 and a low estimate of $-0.46, while EPS last year was $-0.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.25, with high estimates of $-0.13 and low estimates of $-0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.76 and $-1.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.02. EPS for the following year is $-0.02, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.31 and $-0.32.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $649.71M. It ranges from a high estimate of $672M to a low estimate of $630.71M. As of the current estimate, Sabre Corporation’s year-ago sales were $396.73M, an estimated increase of 63.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $698.62M, an increase of 58.40% less than the figure of $63.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $731M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $672.49M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SABR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.58B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.69B, up 52.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.73B and the low estimate is $2.96B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.