In spite of Trip.com Group Limited’s (NASDAQ:TCOM) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) closed at 26.70 up 3.77% from its previous closing price of $25.73. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7439199 shares were traded. TCOM reached its highest trading level at $27.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.61.

For a deeper understanding of Trip.com Group Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on March 14, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $20.

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.11.

Over the past 52 weeks, TCOM has reached a high of $33.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.49.

For the past three months, TCOM has traded an average of 4.58M shares per day and 3.5M over the past ten days. A total of 647.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 637.46M. Insiders hold about 4.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.10% stake in the company. Shares short for TCOM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 12.3M with a Short Ratio of 3.11, compared to 12.19M on Jun 14, 2022.

