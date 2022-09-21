In What Direction Will Nektar Therapeutics’s (NASDAQ:NKTR) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) was 3.40 for the day, down -4.23% from the previous closing price of $3.55. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.1500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1887295 shares were traded. NKTR reached its highest trading level at $3.5150 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.3150.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NKTR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.20 and its Current Ratio is at 6.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Goldman Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on April 18, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $3.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 13 when EASTHAM KARIN sold 21,267 shares for $3.61 per share. The transaction valued at 76,774 led to the insider holds 13,033 shares of the business.

Zalevsky Jonathan sold 73,716 shares of NKTR for $342,779 on Aug 18. The Chief R&D Officer now owns 327,123 shares after completing the transaction at $4.65 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, Thomsen Jillian B., who serves as the SVP & Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 2,006 shares for $4.76 each. As a result, the insider received 9,549 and left with 334,859 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NKTR has reached a high of $19.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.1148, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.8613.

Shares Statistics:

NKTR traded an average of 2.85M shares per day over the past three months and 2.27M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 186.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 185.31M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.10% stake in the company. Shares short for NKTR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 23.56M with a Short Ratio of 6.18, compared to 17.64M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.65% and a Short% of Float of 19.47%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.94 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.63 and a low estimate of $-1.16, while EPS last year was $-0.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.42, with high estimates of $-0.3 and low estimates of $-0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.84 and $-2.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.2. EPS for the following year is $-0.99, with 10 analysts recommending between $-0.54 and $-1.28.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $26.25M to a low estimate of $20.9M. As of the current estimate, Nektar Therapeutics’s year-ago sales were $28.33M, an estimated decrease of -20.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $22.71M, a decrease of -8.90% over than the figure of $-20.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $26.25M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $21.1M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NKTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $103.57M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $88.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $92.56M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $101.91M, down -9.20% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $92.43M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $108M and the low estimate is $67.02M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.