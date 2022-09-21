In What Direction Will Texas Instruments Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Goes From Here?

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) closed the day trading at 166.06 down -0.11% from the previous closing price of $166.25. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5187055 shares were traded. TXN reached its highest trading level at $166.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $164.90.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TXN, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 84.76. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.20 and its Current Ratio is at 5.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 30, 2022, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $205.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on June 29, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $175.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 01 when Roberts Mark T. sold 2,048 shares for $177.50 per share. The transaction valued at 363,527 led to the insider holds 28,475 shares of the business.

Flessner Kyle M sold 43,068 shares of TXN for $7,705,124 on Jul 29. The Sr. Vice President now owns 66,822 shares after completing the transaction at $178.91 per share. On Jul 29, another insider, PATSLEY PAMELA H, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 12,299 shares for $176.64 each. As a result, the insider received 2,172,465 and left with 32,088 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Texas’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.16, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.63. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TXN has reached a high of $202.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $144.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 170.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 173.16.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TXN traded about 5.39M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TXN traded about 6.36M shares per day. A total of 920.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 911.81M. Insiders hold about 0.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.40% stake in the company. Shares short for TXN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 16.65M with a Short Ratio of 2.99, compared to 15.78M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.81% and a Short% of Float of 1.81%.

Dividends & Splits

TXN’s forward annual dividend rate is 4.60, up from 3.84 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.31%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.57%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.44. The current Payout Ratio is 48.30% for TXN, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 22, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 27 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.59 and a low estimate of $1.93, while EPS last year was $2.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.18, with high estimates of $2.78 and low estimates of $1.83.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.73 and $8.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.91. EPS for the following year is $8.89, with 32 analysts recommending between $12.38 and $6.96.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 31 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TXN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.69B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.34B, up 9.80% from the average estimate. Based on 31 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.81B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.55B and the low estimate is $18.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.