Invest in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) closed at 2.33 in the last session, down -3.32% from day before closing price of $2.41. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3426809 shares were traded. FSM reached its highest trading level at $2.3700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2900.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FSM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Fortuna’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FSM has reached a high of $5.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.5684, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.3312.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FSM traded on average about 4.73M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.89M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 291.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 288.37M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.49% stake in the company. Shares short for FSM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 12.01M with a Short Ratio of 2.54, compared to 10.02M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.47 and $0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.35. EPS for the following year is $0.39, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.52 and $0.23.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FSM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $748.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $691M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $718.44M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $599.85M, up 19.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $741.85M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $778.47M and the low estimate is $701M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.