Invest in InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) closed at 7.45 in the last session, down -4.49% from day before closing price of $7.80. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1121323 shares were traded. INM reached its highest trading level at $8.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.45.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at INM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 14 when ADAMS ERIC A bought 14,160 shares for $0.89 per share. The transaction valued at 12,659 led to the insider holds 59,003 shares of the business.

ADAMS ERIC A bought 8,560 shares of INM for $7,276 on Apr 13. The President & CEO now owns 44,843 shares after completing the transaction at $0.85 per share. On Jan 24, another insider, COLWILL BRUCE, who serves as the CFO of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $1.09 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,438 and bolstered with 11,515 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INM has reached a high of $59.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.39.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, INM traded on average about 660.23K shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.15M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 0.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.80M. Insiders hold about 0.63% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.42% stake in the company. Shares short for INM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 21.67k with a Short Ratio of 0.00, compared to 102.31k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.13% and a Short% of Float of 0.13%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.22 and a low estimate of $-0.22, while EPS last year was $-0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.98 and $-1.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1. EPS for the following year is $-0.49, with 2 analysts recommending between $-0.35 and $-0.64.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.19M and the low estimate is $5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 390.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.