Invest in Ring Energy Inc. (REI) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Ring Energy Inc. (AMEX: REI) closed at 2.62 in the last session, down -7.09% from day before closing price of $2.82. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.2000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2364076 shares were traded. REI reached its highest trading level at $2.7700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.6000.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at REI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 129.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.71. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, ROTH Capital on August 01, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $7.50 from $4.90 previously.

On October 14, 2021, ROTH Capital Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $4.75.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 01 when Kruse William R bought 507,214 shares for $2.67 per share. The transaction valued at 1,354,261 led to the insider holds 13,446,948 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ring’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.46. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, REI has reached a high of $5.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.8150, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.2433.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, REI traded on average about 2.43M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.88M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 106.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 79.60M. Insiders hold about 15.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.10% stake in the company. Shares short for REI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 17.11M with a Short Ratio of 6.63, compared to 16.32M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.95% and a Short% of Float of 18.44%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.3 and a low estimate of $0.19, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.24, with high estimates of $0.32 and low estimates of $0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.73 and $0.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.73. EPS for the following year is $1.07, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.07 and $1.07.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $66.46M. It ranges from a high estimate of $81.62M to a low estimate of $58.77M. As of the current estimate, Ring Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $33.7M, an estimated increase of 97.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $68.44M, an increase of 56.50% less than the figure of $97.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $85.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $58.23M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for REI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $317.73M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $317.73M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $317.73M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $196.31M, up 61.90% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $278.74M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $278.74M and the low estimate is $278.74M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -12.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.