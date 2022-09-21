Investing in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE: SID) closed at 2.58 down -1.90% from its previous closing price of $2.63. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2787789 shares were traded. SID reached its highest trading level at $2.5900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.5300.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Companhia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 0.90. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SID has reached a high of $5.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.8216, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.0658.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SID has traded an average of 5.67M shares per day and 4.42M over the past ten days. A total of 1.33B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 716.32M. Insiders hold about 54.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SID as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.1M with a Short Ratio of 0.58, compared to 7.73M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SID is 0.42, from 0.65 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 24.83%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 18.79%. The current Payout Ratio is 447.20% for SID, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 06, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 10, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 06, 2010 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was $0.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.36, with high estimates of $0.41 and low estimates of $0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.07 and $0.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.97. EPS for the following year is $0.81, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.87 and $0.75.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SID’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.82B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.6B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.43B, down -8.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.15B and the low estimate is $7.84B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -7.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.