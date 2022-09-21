Is BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After closing at $13.58 in the most recent trading day, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) closed at 13.37, down -1.55%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2479445 shares were traded. BCRX reached its highest trading level at $13.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.11.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BCRX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 05, 2022, Evercore ISI Downgraded its rating to In-line which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $14.

Barclays Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on April 18, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $22 to $13.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 18 when ABERCROMBIE GEORGE B sold 5,000 shares for $11.04 per share. The transaction valued at 55,200 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Thackray Helen M. sold 7,600 shares of BCRX for $123,120 on Apr 01. The Chief R&D Officer now owns 136,400 shares after completing the transaction at $16.20 per share. On Mar 10, another insider, Sheridan William P, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 161,139 shares for $16.88 each. As a result, the insider received 2,719,493 and left with 37,954 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BCRX has reached a high of $19.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.05.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.81M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.97M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 185.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 184.15M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.90% stake in the company. Shares short for BCRX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 31.46M with a Short Ratio of 9.94, compared to 29.69M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.95% and a Short% of Float of 19.02%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.2 and a low estimate of $-0.48, while EPS last year was $-0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.31, with high estimates of $-0.1 and low estimates of $-0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.68 and $-1.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.3. EPS for the following year is $-0.77, with 12 analysts recommending between $0.16 and $-1.59.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BCRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $300.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $259.27M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $273.48M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $157.17M, up 74.00% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $370.29M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $429.32M and the low estimate is $269M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 35.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.