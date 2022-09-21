Is this a Prime Time To acquire Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) stock

The price of Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) closed at 142.06 in the last session, down -1.37% from day before closing price of $144.03. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1430716 shares were traded. BILL reached its highest trading level at $144.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $140.52.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BILL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Susquehanna on September 15, 2022, initiated with a Positive rating and assigned the stock a target price of $190.

On September 12, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $220.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 when Aji Rajesh A. sold 2,291 shares for $160.06 per share. The transaction valued at 366,697 led to the insider holds 4,100 shares of the business.

Chung Bora sold 9,921 shares of BILL for $1,608,091 on Sep 15. The Chief Experience Officer now owns 616 shares after completing the transaction at $162.09 per share. On Sep 12, another insider, Lacerte Rene A., who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 6,248 shares for $175.05 each. As a result, the insider received 1,093,709 and left with 76,301 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 24.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BILL has reached a high of $348.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $89.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 147.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 175.36.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BILL traded on average about 1.85M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.82M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 104.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 99.75M. Shares short for BILL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.35M with a Short Ratio of 4.22, compared to 6.9M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.09% and a Short% of Float of 6.37%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 17 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.12 and a low estimate of $-0.17, while EPS last year was $-0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.09, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $-0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.34 and $-0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.36. EPS for the following year is $-0.34, with 19 analysts recommending between $0.27 and $-0.83.

Revenue Estimates

According to 18 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $183.17M. It ranges from a high estimate of $184.7M to a low estimate of $182.27M. As of the current estimate, Bill.com Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $78.27M, an estimated increase of 134.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $186.83M, an increase of 60.50% less than the figure of $134.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $205M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $157.4M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BILL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $625M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $622.06M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $623.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $238.26M, up 161.60% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $878.48M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $995M and the low estimate is $795M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 40.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.