It’s a good day to be an BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) shareholder

As of close of business last night, BigCommerce Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at 14.97, down -8.44% from its previous closing price of $16.35. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1066126 shares were traded. BIGC reached its highest trading level at $16.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.91.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BIGC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.30 and its Current Ratio is at 5.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.96.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 15, 2022, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $21.

Truist reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on March 01, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $90 to $50.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 when EGGERTON LISA sold 13,911 shares for $17.08 per share. The transaction valued at 237,615 led to the insider holds 103,447 shares of the business.

Alvarez Robert sold 9,110 shares of BIGC for $187,485 on Aug 15. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 189,354 shares after completing the transaction at $20.58 per share. On Aug 11, another insider, Richards Jeffrey Gordon, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 148,584 shares for $20.54 each. As a result, the insider received 3,052,032 and left with 66,428 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BIGC has reached a high of $64.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.71.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BIGC traded 965.49K shares on average per day over the past three months and 949.59k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 73.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.89M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.10% stake in the company. Shares short for BIGC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.56M with a Short Ratio of 5.62, compared to 6.51M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.66% and a Short% of Float of 8.46%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 14 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.22 and a low estimate of $-0.25, while EPS last year was $-0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.17, with high estimates of $-0.14 and low estimates of $-0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.67 and $-0.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.73. EPS for the following year is $-0.53, with 13 analysts recommending between $-0.44 and $-0.64.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 14 analysts expect revenue to total $66.16M. It ranges from a high estimate of $67.5M to a low estimate of $64.6M. As of the current estimate, BigCommerce Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $46.78M, an estimated increase of 41.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $71.49M, an increase of 20.60% less than the figure of $41.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $74M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $68.9M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BIGC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $286.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $274M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $281.01M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $219.85M, up 27.80% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $343.21M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $370.9M and the low estimate is $325M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.