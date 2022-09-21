It’s a good day to be an Energy Transfer LP (ET) shareholder

In the latest session, Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) closed at 11.93 up 0.25% from its previous closing price of $11.90. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 16272972 shares were traded. ET reached its highest trading level at $11.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.78.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Energy Transfer LP’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 106.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.62. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Tudor Pickering Upgraded its Hold to Buy on September 21, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $14.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 13 when WARREN KELCY L bought 571,253 shares for $11.85 per share. The transaction valued at 6,769,348 led to the insider holds 52,578,477 shares of the business.

WARREN KELCY L bought 2,428,747 shares of ET for $29,242,114 on Sep 12. The Executive Chairman now owns 52,007,224 shares after completing the transaction at $12.04 per share. On Aug 15, another insider, Whitehurst Bradford D., who serves as the CFO of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $11.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 115,000 and bolstered with 1,047,488 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Energy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.51, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ET has reached a high of $12.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.50.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ET has traded an average of 19.07M shares per day and 17.15M over the past ten days. A total of 3.09B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.48B. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ET as of Jul 14, 2022 were 100.1M with a Short Ratio of 4.83, compared to 97.5M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.24% and a Short% of Float of 3.74%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ET is 0.92, from 0.92 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.69%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.13%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 9.86. The current Payout Ratio is 54.00% for ET, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 18, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 04, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 26, 2015 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.54 and a low estimate of $0.24, while EPS last year was $0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.37, with high estimates of $0.54 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.02 and $1.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.49. EPS for the following year is $1.62, with 11 analysts recommending between $2.32 and $1.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ET’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $91.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $65.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $81.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $67.42B, up 20.30% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $80.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $94.7B and the low estimate is $62.58B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.