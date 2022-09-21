It’s a good day to be an TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (MEDS) shareholder

In the latest session, TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS) closed at 1.36 up 27.70% from its previous closing price of $1.07. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2950 from its previous closing price. On the day, 29137144 shares were traded. MEDS reached its highest trading level at $1.5000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1900.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of TRxADE HEALTH Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 25 when Fell Donald G. bought 1,500 shares for $1.08 per share. The transaction valued at 1,620 led to the insider holds 21,139 shares of the business.

AJJARAPU SURENDRA K bought 10,000 shares of MEDS for $130,000,000 on May 20. The CEO now owns 222,500 shares after completing the transaction at $13000.00 per share. On May 12, another insider, Fell Donald G., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $1.26 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,520 and bolstered with 19,639 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MEDS has reached a high of $5.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4291, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8428.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MEDS has traded an average of 57.73K shares per day and 2.95M over the past ten days. A total of 8.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.34M. Insiders hold about 14.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.10% stake in the company. Shares short for MEDS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 87.15k with a Short Ratio of 3.05, compared to 48.97k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.07% and a Short% of Float of 2.27%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.06 and a low estimate of $-0.09, while EPS last year was $-0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.06, with high estimates of $-0.03 and low estimates of $-0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.29 and $-0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.34. EPS for the following year is $0.06, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.28 and $-0.15.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.86M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.31M to a low estimate of $2.6M. As of the current estimate, TRxADE HEALTH Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.55M, an estimated increase of 12.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.89M, an increase of 21.00% over than the figure of $12.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.39M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.4M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MEDS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.22M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.21M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.91M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.89M, up 20.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.02M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $19.16M and the low estimate is $12.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.