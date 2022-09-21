It’s an appealing income play to consider Nutrien Ltd. (NTR)

After closing at $89.77 in the most recent trading day, Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR) closed at 89.91, up 0.16%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2077647 shares were traded. NTR reached its highest trading level at $90.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $87.63.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NTR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 70.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.04. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Scotiabank on August 09, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Sector Outperform and sets its target price to $110 from $118 previously.

On July 14, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $67.

On June 01, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $116.Barclays initiated its Overweight rating on June 01, 2022, with a $116 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Nutrien’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.15. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NTR has reached a high of $117.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $60.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 87.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 87.11.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.66M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.4M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 550.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 538.39M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.98% stake in the company. Shares short for NTR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.09M with a Short Ratio of 2.67, compared to 5.11M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.29% and a Short% of Float of 1.29%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, NTR’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.80, compared to 2.47 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.01%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.24%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.13. The current Payout Ratio is 11.50% for NTR, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 13, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 01, 2018 when the company split stock in a 0:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 15 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $5.79 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $6.64 and a low estimate of $5.39, while EPS last year was $2.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.6, with high estimates of $5.11 and low estimates of $4.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $18.46 and $16.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $17.19. EPS for the following year is $14.13, with 19 analysts recommending between $18.99 and $10.14.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $41.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $37.73B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $39.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $26.86B, up 48.70% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $36.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $42.55B and the low estimate is $31.57B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -9.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.