It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) stock

ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) closed the day trading at 3.97 up 8.47% from the previous closing price of $3.66. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.3100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1993915 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VRAY, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on January 25, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On January 11, 2022, B. Riley Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $7.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 20 when SCHNABEL SUSAN C bought 20,000 shares for $2.93 per share. The transaction valued at 58,518 led to the insider holds 113,279 shares of the business.

SCHNABEL SUSAN C bought 10,000 shares of VRAY for $28,898 on May 19. The Director now owns 93,279 shares after completing the transaction at $2.89 per share. On May 18, another insider, ROBERTS BRIAN K, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 16,000 shares for $2.98 each. As a result, the insider paid 47,680 and bolstered with 147,761 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VRAY has reached a high of $8.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.3594, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.7099.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VRAY traded about 870.44K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VRAY traded about 1.19M shares per day. A total of 180.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 175.79M. Insiders hold about 4.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.10% stake in the company. Shares short for VRAY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.95M with a Short Ratio of 9.59, compared to 9.06M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.96% and a Short% of Float of 5.83%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.14 and a low estimate of $-0.16, while EPS last year was $-0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.15, with high estimates of $-0.13 and low estimates of $-0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.54 and $-0.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.57. EPS for the following year is $-0.52, with 7 analysts recommending between $-0.43 and $-0.57.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $19.26M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $21M to a low estimate of $16.7M. As of the current estimate, ViewRay Inc.’s year-ago sales were $15.03M, an estimated increase of 28.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $26.19M, an increase of 36.60% over than the figure of $28.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $28.07M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $25.1M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VRAY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $98.08M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $94.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $96.82M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $70.12M, up 38.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $136.89M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $154.2M and the low estimate is $128.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 41.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.